Coronavirus update San Antonio, Dec. 12: Leaders report 992 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 93,476 total COVID-19 cases and 1,418 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 992 new cases as of Saturday. No new deaths were reported today.

City officials also reported that 697 patients are hospitalized, 238 are in the intensive care unit and 125 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 61% of ventilators available.

On Saturday, Texas reported 13,254 new coronavirus cases and 235 deaths, according to the state health department. Read more on the state’s numbers here.