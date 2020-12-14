New San Antonio store offers Black Friday deals every day for $7 or less

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – The popular Black Friday Deals store in Houston is about to get a second location in the San Antonio area.

Black Friday Deals is a new store that will be located at 100 Crossroads Boulevard in Balcones Heights, an incorporated area within the city limits of San Antonio.

The store will offer steep discounts on items six days a week. According to KPRC, the items at the Houston location are mostly overstock or returned items and the new location is expected to be stocked with the same type of merchandise.

All the items available for purchase are the same price, no matter what, regardless of the original value depending on the day of the week you are shopping.

The price of items changes every day, according to the day of the week. The price for every item in the store on a given day is:

Friday - $7

Saturday - $5

Sunday - $4

Monday - $3

Tuesday - $2

Wednesday - $0.50

Black Friday Deals will be closed on Thursdays to allow for items to be restocked.

KSAT has reached out to store officials for the official opening date, however, no date has been announced as of this publication. Updates on the store’s Facebook page say the store is expected to “open the first or the second week of January.”

A live video previously posted by store officials in Houston shows some of the many items for sale at the store, including Target brand items from the Threshold line and instant pots.

An official with the San Antonio location said on Facebook that all products are allowed to be inspected and tested by customers before purchase to see if the item works.

KPRC stopped by the Houston location on a Friday, which is the first day shoppers see the new inventory for the week, and spotted “everything from boxes of diapers (valued at $30) to a Motorola portable baby monitor (original price $149) to a bicycle.”

Check out what the inside of the Houston store looks like in a KPRC video report below:

Shoppers at the Houston store sometimes line up the night before in order to be the first shoppers inside as only a certain number of people are allowed inside at a time.

This will be the second Black Friday Deals store in Texas.

