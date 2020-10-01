New Texas store offers Black Friday deals on brand names everyday for $7 or less

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for sweet deals on a plethora of products you might want to take a quick trip to Houston.

Black Friday Deals is a new store located at 9840 Fondren Road in Houston and it offers steep discounts on items six days a week.

It’s mostly overstock or returned items, according to KPRC. And all the items are the same price, no matter what, regardless of the original value.

A live video posted by store officials on Friday shows some of the many items for sale at the store, including Target brand items from the Threshold line and instant pots.

Posted by Black Friday Deals Houston on Friday, September 25, 2020

KPRC stopped by on a Friday, which is the first day shoppers see the new inventory for the week, and spotted “everything from boxes of diapers (valued at $30) to a Motorola portable baby monitor (original price $149) to a bicycle.”

The price of items changes every day, according to the day of the week. The price for every item in the store on a given day is:

Friday - $7

Saturday - $5

Sunday - $4

Monday - $3

Tuesday - $2

Wednesday - $0.50

Black Friday Deals is closed on Thursdays to allow for more items to be restocked.

KPRC reported that shoppers were lined up Thursday night to be the first inside since only a certain number of people are allowed inside at a time.

This is the first Black Friday Deals store in Texas.

Check out what the inside of the store looks like in a KPRC video report below: