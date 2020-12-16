Driver who crashed in construction zone on North Side identified by medical examiner’s office

Driver dies after losing control of car in construction zone, hitting tree, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who lost control of his car and fatally crashed on Friday has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Levi Jefferies Jr, 22, died of multiple blunt force injuries he suffered from the crash on Wetmore Road near Maverick Creek shortly before 3 a.m., authorities said.

Police said Jefferies was driving his 2013 Chevrolet Camaro northbound on Wetmore Road when he swerved to avoid hitting construction barrels.

He swerved across the road onto a sidewalk, across the grass and a small drainage ditch, and crashed through the backyard fence of a home. His Camaro struck a tree in the backyard.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Construction in that area of Wetmore has resulted in the closure of all northbound lanes, forcing the northbound traffic to use one of the southbound lanes.

There is only one southbound lane in that area.

