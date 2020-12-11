Driver killed after crashing vehicle into fence, tree, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead following a vehicle crash on the city’s North Side early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. on Wetmore Road near Maverick Creek, not far from Wurzbach Parkway.

According to police, the driver was heading north on Wetmore Road in a construction zone when he lost control of the vehicle after not seeing some police barrels.

Police said the driver crashed through the backyard fence of a home on the opposite side of the street and then into a tree. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. The man’s name has not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call. The intersection was shut down as emergency crews worked.