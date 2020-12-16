Firefighters dodge danger from live ammunition inside burning home in Olmos Park

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – Flames and smoke were only part of the concern for firefighters as they battled a fire in a home in Olmos Park Wednesday morning.

Soon after crews arrived in the 100 block of Paloma Drive around 8 a.m., it became clear they also had to worry about live ammunition inside the home.

“We could hear sounds of ammunition going off. As you know it’s pretty popular and common for residents to have ammunition,” said Chief Michael Goodreau with the Olmos Park Fire Department. “We did back out and we assumed a defensive posture.”

The flames eventually broke through the roof of the home, and the fire sent up smoke that could be seen for miles.

Smoke could be seen for miles. This photo was taken from Highway 281, just north of Interstate 35, near downtown. (KSAT 12 News)

Alamo Heights firefighters assisted Olmos Park with the use of a ladder truck, and crews from Terrell Hills helped out on the ground.

Goodreau said it was a tough fire to fight, mainly due to the construction of the home.

“It’s my understanding we have wood ceilings inside right now so that being a combustible,” he said. “(With) it being in the attic, you’re gonna have insulation and things of that nature.”

This was taken during one of several flare-ups of the fire. (KSAT 12 News)

The people who live in the home were not there when the fire broke out, Goodreau said.

They arrived later and stood by watching helplessly as firefighters struggled with flames that, for about an hour, refused to die.

In the end, the home sustained heavy damage, although there was no damage estimate available immediately.

“(This is), obviously, a devastating loss for the residents of our community,” Goodreau said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.