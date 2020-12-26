BCSO searching for gunman in drug-related shooting

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of a man and a juvenile on the county’s Northeast Side.

Deputies arrested the first suspect, Jaylen Dears, Thursday on suspicion of capital murder. Now, deputies are looking for James Alexander Miller, 20, who is wanted on the same charge.

Deputies found Robert Smith, 20, and Bobby Lee Carter Jr., 14, in a shot-up car in the 7300 block of Rubens Drive in the county’s Northeast Side on Dec. 17.

Deputies talked to two witnesses inside the car with Smith and Carter when the shooting happened, searched cell phones found at the scene and reviewed surveillance footage of the shooting, according to Dears’ arrest affidavit.

The witnesses inside the car who survived from the shooting uninjured told investigators that they were there to sell marijuana to Smith when Dears and Miller walked up to the car from the passenger side to rob them, according to the affidavit.

The witnesses told police they heard one of the gunmen say “naw (expletive) this is a homicide” prior to opening fire toward the vehicle, striking Carter and Smith.

Anyone with information on James Miller is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210)335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

The shooting was part of a recent uptick in violent crime on the Northeast Side. In response to the incidents, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deployed a mobile substation to add additional patrolling in the area.