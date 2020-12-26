The holidays may be over, but the deals continue

Many people will get to enjoy some new toys and trinkets for Christmas, but sometimes the best deals of the season are after the holidays are over.

First, check out decorations for next year.

Now is the perfect time to stock up for the holidays next year. You can typically find heavily discounted decorations at stores like Hobby Lobby, and get more bang for your buck.

If you’re looking for some new electronics, techradar.com says you can find after Christmas bargains, including a $60 discount on the all-new Apple Watch and marked down prices for the Echo Dot, and many large screen 4K TVs.

Other home items you can find for a great price include: an Instant Pot Duo that’s been marked down to $95, a $120 discount on an I-Robot Roomba vacuum... and a Keurig K-Compact coffee maker that is on sale for about $49.

Video games are another hot item on the after Christmas shopping list. Prices vary on different systems, but you can expect some big price drops for Playstation and XBOX games.

According to dealnews.com, you should also watch for stores like Target, who sometimes offer 25% off certain titles.

Nintendo is also expected to have a sale. Last year, some of its e-shop items were 90% off.

Finally, if you need to spruce up your at-home learning or home office, many retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Microsoft are offering deals on laptops and desktop computers.

Retail experts say when looking for deals, always shop around and be patient when finding the best price but, don’t wait too long because these deals can go fast.

