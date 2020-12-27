Wrestler Jon Huber dead at 41 from ‘non-COVID related lung issue,’ family confirms

The wrestling world has come together to remember the life and legacy of Jon Huber, who died at the age of 41, according to reports from management and his family.

Huber’s wife Amanda announced his death in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Huber suffered from a non-COVID-related lung issue and passed away “surrounded by loved ones,” the family says.

Huber spanned a successful wrestling career after joining Chikara, Squared Circle Wrestling and Dragon Gate in Tokyo before joining World Wrestling Entertainment in 2012 and then AEW, according to Yahoo Sports.

He fought under the name, “Brodie Lee” before changing it to “Luke Harper” after joining WWE.

All Elite Wrestling, Huber’s most recent wrestling league, released the following statement following his death:

“The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way — a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee.

“Jon’s love for his wife Amanda and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always.

“Jon’s popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time.

“We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own.”

WWE also reflected on some of Huber’s accomplishments when in the ring and issued this statement on his passing:

“WWE is saddened to learn that Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, passed away today at age 41.

“Known as both Luke Harper and Brodie Lee in the ring, Huber found success in every stop of his sports-entertainment career, as his soft spoken yet imposing presence helped him create countless awe-inspiring moments in the ring.

“After a highly decorated run on the independent circuit, Harper debuted in NXT as a menacing enforcer for The Wyatt Family. Harper had a dominant tag team run with Rowan that would lay the groundwork for future championship success.

“As a member of The Wyatt Family, he engaged in heated rivalries with the likes of Kane, Daniel Bryan, The Shield, John Cena and The Usos.

“After being set free from the family, Harper authored an impressive singles run that culminated with him defeating Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship. Harper & Rowan later comprised The Bludgeon Brothers and embarked on a path of destruction that was highlighted by a SmackDown Tag Team Title victory in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 34.

“WWE extends its condolences to Huber’s family, friends and fans.”

Here are just a few of the memories shared on social media by friends, fans and co-workers of Huber:

We lost a good one today. I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of a friend, colleague, husband, father and an incredible person. My heart goes out to his family, wife and kids. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/mHJ6ddgwWU — The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 27, 2020

We love u Brodie BluH!!! Rest in Paradise uce!!. 😢#RipBrodieLee — The Usos (@WWEUsos) December 27, 2020

This is a great glimpse into the early days of Jon Huber’s career. His pride in his performance, and his love for being a father are so inspiring. #RipBrodieLee https://t.co/vJFTaor9Yi — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 27, 2020

This is a tough one.... it hurts. incredible storyteller, talent, but most of all, incredible human being. The Pride of Rochester....and he LOVED putting it on the map. Proud FATHER and great man. His convos with @SamiZayn on the bus in Europe were things of comedy gold. ❤️ https://t.co/qd1lHqFDpN — Greg Hamilton (@GregHamiltonWWE) December 27, 2020

Sending my condolences 💐 to the family and friends of Jon Huber aka Brodie Lee 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CwZYJ9cEph — WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) December 27, 2020

I heard the news last night but needed some time to process this one. Really shocked and heartbroken about this one. What a wonderful man, husband and father. #ripbrodielee https://t.co/lYs60Kv3bt — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) December 27, 2020

I don’t have the words.. I can’t believe it. He always made me laugh so much... heartbroken for his family. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/qpTQee49hP — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) December 27, 2020

You can flip through images from Huber’s career in a special gallery by the WWE by clicking here.

