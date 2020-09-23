81ºF

Local News

Wrestling world remembers Joe Laurinaitis, WWE’s Road Warrior Animal

Laurinaitis died Wednesday at the age of 60, according to the family and WWE

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Tags: WWE, Road Warriors, Road Warrior Animal, Road Warrior Hawk
No. 42: ROAD WARRIORS (HAWK & ANIMAL) -- This is the other tag-team included on this list. The Road Warriors were probably the greatest tag team of all time. When they showed up on the pro-wrestling circuit in the early 1980s, there was no one else like them. They would just come out and beat other teams to a pulp and no one could mess with them for years. (Matt Turner/ALLSPORT for Getty Images)
No. 42: ROAD WARRIORS (HAWK & ANIMAL) -- This is the other tag-team included on this list. The Road Warriors were probably the greatest tag team of all time. When they showed up on the pro-wrestling circuit in the early 1980s, there was no one else like them. They would just come out and beat other teams to a pulp and no one could mess with them for years. (Matt Turner/ALLSPORT for Getty Images) (Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Tag team superstar Road Warrior Animal, Joe Laurinaitis, died on Wednesday at the age of 60, World Wrestling Entertainment and his family confirm.

The family of Laurinaitis confirmed his death and say they plan to release a statement later today.

“At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60,” A post on Road Warrior Animal’s Twitter profile reads. “The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush

Animal’s longtime teammate Road Warrior Hawk died in 2003. Animal and Hawk dazzled fans and opponents alike in face paint and metal spikes as a vicious duo that dominated the sport for decades.

Legendary foes of The Four Horsemen in the National Wrestling Alliance, the Road Warriors claimed both wrestling organization’s tag team titles.

According to a World Wrestling Entertainment biography of the duo, both Hawk and Animal were born and raised in Chicago and trained in Minneapolis under Eddie Sharkey.

The Road Warriors were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with their manager Paul Ellering in 2011.

Since learning about the famed wrestler’s death, leaders of the sport, wrestlers alike have taken to social media to show their sympathies and express their condolences. Below are a few of their reactions:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: