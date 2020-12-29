Man shot in U-Haul after being approached by group of men on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man is fighting for his life after being shot on the city’s West Side on Monday evening.

Officers say the victim, believed to be in his 20s, was driving a U-Haul with a passenger near Henry and Zarzamora when they were approached by a group of five or six men.

At some point, the driver was shot, and he and the passenger were able to drive to Laurel, where they called for help.

Emergency medical services personnel took the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear, but police say it could be gang- or drug-related. No suspects have been arrested.

KSAT will update this story when more information becomes available.