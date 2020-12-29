Visit San Antonio President, CEO Casandra Matej resigns, accepts similar position in Orlando

SAN ANTONIO – Visit San Antonio President and CEO Casandra Matej, who has overseen the local tourism and hospitality industry for nearly 10 years, has resigned after accepting a similar position in Orlando, Florida.

According to a news release, Matej’s resignation is effective Jan. 26.

Dave Krupinski, the organization’s current Chief Operating Officer, has been named interim director. A nationwide search to replace Matej will be conducted in the coming months.

“Replacing someone of Casandra’s caliber will be difficult,” said Jeffrey Arndt, chairman of the Visit San Antonio board. “Her influence on the tourism and hospitality industry over the past decade has been remarkable. Under her watch, San Antonio has enjoyed significant moments and growth that will endure as a legacy to her impact.”

Matej this week was named President & CEO of Visit Orlando in Florida. Orlando is the No. 1 U.S. travel destination, home to seven of the world’s top theme parks and attracted more than 75 million visitors in 2019.

“It has been my great privilege to work with an exceptionally dedicated and skilled team of passionate professionals, and a City leadership that has believed in the importance of our industry,” Matej said. “As I reflect on my tenure with Visit San Antonio, I am proud of the accomplishments that we have worked together to achieve, making a difference for Visit San Antonio and the travel and hospitality community.”