Driver extracted from vehicle after rollover crash on far West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A female driver had be cut from from their vehicle after they crashed on the city’s far West Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Rogers Road, not far from Wiseman Boulevard and Highway 151.

According to police, the driver lost control of their vehicle and rolled it over, pinning her inside.

Police said firefighters were able to extract her from the vehicle and she was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

Police did not say why the driver lost control and crashed.