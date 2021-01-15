Movie theaters offer discounts, freebies for National Popcorn Day on Tuesday around San Antonio

What better way to kick off the new year than with a free bag of movie theater popcorn?

You can treat yourself to some free popcorn at all EVO Entertainment theaters in Central Texas on Tuesday, Jan. 19, in honor of National Popcorn Day.

All you have to do is visit one of the movie theaters during its normal operating hours and you’ll be able to snag a free, regular-sized bag of popcorn. You won’t even need to purchase a movie ticket to get the free popcorn, according to a release from EVO Entertainment.

But if you want to stick around and enjoy a film, you’ll still be able to purchase a ticket.

EVO Entertainment said it has increased its safety procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, such as enhancing its cleanings, requiring masks for guests and staff, adding air filtration systems and reduced capacities at each location.

There are a few EVO Entertainment theaters fairly close to San Antonio, including locations in Schertz, Fredericksburg, San Marcos, New Braunfels, and more. To search for a location nearest you, click here.

Santikos theaters are also offering a promotion in honor of National Popcorn Day with discounted bags of popcorn.

You can snag a regular-sized bag of popcorn for just $1 or a large bag of popcorn for just $2 at any Santikos location during normal operating hours.

To find a Santikos movie theater nearest you, click here.

