Morgan’s Wonderland announces 2021 opening dates for theme park, sports complex

Morgan’s Wonderland will remain closed through 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Morgan’s Wonderland, a San Antonio theme park built for people of all abilities, will reopen in spring 2021 after having been closed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The theme park announced that guests will be able to return on Friday, March 5.

The following day, Morgan’s Wonderland Sports will officially debut its Super Sports Expo, a 3-acre complex that includes courts and fields for baseball, softball, tennis, pickleball, football, basketball and volleyball.

Located at 5025 near Morgan’s Wonderland, the sports center also has an 8,000-square-foot pavilion for performances or other events.

The splash park at Morgan’s Inspiration Island is expected to open sometime in May.

Morgan’s Wonderland general manager Jessica Lizardo said guests will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the park.

Lizardo said due to capacity limits, guests will be required to buy tickets online before visiting the park.

“We can’t wait for the return of guests to Morgan’s Wonderland but we want to do so in the safest way possible,” she said. “Similar COVID-19 safeguards will be in place at new Morgan’s Wonderland Sports.”

“More Fun in ’21” is the theme for the re-opening of the park. It will also be open from March 10-14 for spring break.

Click here for more information on visiting the park.

