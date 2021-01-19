Driver killed in crash involving VIA bus identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office

SAPD officers responded to a fatal crash on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the intersection of Commercial Avenue and Grosvenor Street, not far from Southwest Military Drive on the South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A 30-year-old man who died following a crash involving a VIA bus has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Gary Mando Benavides died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Commercial Avenue and Grosvenor Street, not far from Southwest Military Drive on the South Side.

San Antonio police said Benavides was driving a silver sedan and ran a stop sign. He was then T-boned by the VIA bus, according to officers.

The sedan rolled into a nearby parking lot and the man was ejected, police said. He became pinned under the vehicle.

Two people on the bus suffered minor injuries and were checked out by paramedics.

SAPD officers responded to a fatal crash on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the intersection of Commercial Avenue and Grosvenor Street, not far from Southwest Military Drive on the South Side. (KSAT)

SAPD officers responded to a fatal crash on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the intersection of Commercial Avenue and Grosvenor Street, not far from Southwest Military Drive on the South Side. (KSAT)

Read also: