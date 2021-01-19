Man shot, killed during argument that escalated after Loop 1604 crash, police say

San Antonio police respond to a shooting on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in the 3300 block of W. Loop 1604 N. near Wiseman Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO – One man has died and another man has been arrested after an argument over a car crash escalated into a shooting on the West Side.

San Antonio police said Ryan Wann, 39, suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of W. Loop 1604 N. near Wiseman Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found Wann lying in the middle of the road and the suspect, a 59-year-old man, nearby.

Wann was pronounced dead at the scene, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Just before the shooting, the two men were involved in a minor traffic accident on the southbound access road of Loop 1604, police said.

The two drivers took the turnaround and pulled over on the side of the northbound access road.

They had an argument that led to a physical confrontation, police said.

At some point, the 59-year-old man pulled out a handgun and shot Wann, according to SAPD.

The suspect, who has not been identified, and a witness were taken to police headquarters for statements.

His charges are pending, police said.

