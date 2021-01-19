San Antonio police searching for suspect after man fatally stabbed near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for more information after a man was fatally stabbed just north of downtown in November.

Steve Ballenauela, 57, was found unresponsive around 11 p.m. Nov. 21 on the front porch of a home in the 200 block of E. Euclid Avenue near North Main Avenue.

Police said a homeowner had returned to the home and found Ballenauela on the front porch. He had an apparent stab wound and was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Ballenauela later died from his injuries.

No suspect was found at the scene, according to Crime Stoppers. Officials are investigating whether the man was stabbed at the home or if he had just collapsed there.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

