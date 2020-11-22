Man found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds on homeowner’s front porch, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a stabbing suspect after a man was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds on a homeowner’s front porch overnight.

The incident happened around 11:23 p.m., Saturday, in the 200 block of E. Euclid.

Police said the homeowner returned to his home and found the man unresponsive on his front porch. The man, in his early 40s, had multiple stab wounds and was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. His identity has not yet been released, pending family notification.

Officials are investigating whether the man was stabbed at the home or if he had just collapsed there.

The suspect is still at large and the investigation is still ongoing.

