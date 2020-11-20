Witnesses: Man stabbed at downtown bus stop appeared to be headed to work

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – Several people who were nearby when a man was stabbed at a downtown bus stop Friday morning say the attack happened suddenly and seemed to be random.

They say the victim appeared to be waiting for a bus, on his way to work, when a woman suddenly began stabbing him.

The attack happened at a VIA Metropolitan Transit bus shelter on N. Frio Street near Haven for Hope Way, just steps away from the homeless shelter bearing the same name.

Police roped off the bus stop where the stabbing happened. (KSAT 12 News)

A spokesman for Haven for Hope, Alex Garcia, said in an email that the law prevents him from stating whether the suspect had been staying at the shelter.

Man stabbed by woman at bus stop outside Haven for Hope, police say

He also declined to comment on the stabbing, due to it being under investigation.

Police arrested the 39-year-old suspect on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (KSAT 12 News)

Police say it was with help from staff members at Haven for Hope that they were able to arrest the 39-year-old suspect.

They say several shelter residents pointed her out, and security guards held onto her until SAPD officers arrived.

The woman appeared to be babbling incoherently as she sat on a sidewalk in handcuffs.

Although officers said the 48-year-old man who was stabbed suffered non-life-threatening wounds, the crime scene was especially bloody.

Investigators picked up evidence there, several bloody T-shirts.

A shelter resident told KSAT 12 News he had tried to use the shirts to stop the victim’s bleeding.

The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Police say they found the knife that was used in the stabbing inside a nearby trash can.