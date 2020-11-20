Man stabbed by woman at bus stop outside Haven for Hope, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man at a bus stop outside Haven for Hope was stabbed by a woman early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 6:45 a.m. near Frio Street and Haven for Hope Way.

According to police, the man suffered a non-life-threatening wound when he was stabbed by the woman.

Police said they do not know what prompted the stabbing, or if the pair even knew each other. A resident at Haven for Hope said the woman usually sleeps on the street near the shelter, but did not appear to be staying inside.

Investigators said security guards for Haven for Hope caught the woman after witnesses pointed her out. They detained her until officers arrived, according to police.