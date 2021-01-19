21-year-old woman killed in rollover on I-10 identified by authorities

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 21-year-old woman who died after a rollover crash on Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side Monday morning.
Authorities said Nina Leyva died at University Hospital following the rollover, which happened at 3 a.m. on I-10 near UTSA Boulevard.
San Antonio police said the woman hit a curb, causing her vehicle to lose control and rollover across multiple lanes.
An 18-wheeler then ran into her vehicle, police said.
The driver of the 18-wheeler stopped and called the police.
It is unclear what caused Leyva to lose control. Records show Leyva was pronounced dead about an hour after the crash.
