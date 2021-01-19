21-year-old woman killed in rollover on I-10 identified by authorities

Crash on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, on Interstate 10 at UTSA Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 21-year-old woman who died after a rollover crash on Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side Monday morning.

Authorities said Nina Leyva died at University Hospital following the rollover, which happened at 3 a.m. on I-10 near UTSA Boulevard.

San Antonio police said the woman hit a curb, causing her vehicle to lose control and rollover across multiple lanes.

An 18-wheeler then ran into her vehicle, police said.

The driver of the 18-wheeler stopped and called the police.

It is unclear what caused Leyva to lose control. Records show Leyva was pronounced dead about an hour after the crash.

Crash on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, on Interstate 10 at UTSA Boulevard. (KSAT)

Read also: