SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in North Side fatal hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run on the city’s North Side.

The incident occurred Oct. 22 around 6:45 a.m. in 10300 block Sahara Drive, not far from San Pedro Avenue and Highway 281.

According to police, Jose Antonio Zavala Diaz, 36, was standing next to his vehicle when he was hit by an unknown silver sport utility vehicle traveling southeast on Sahara Drive.

Police said the driver of the SUV failed to stop and render aid. Diaz was taken to University Hospital by EMS in critical condition, where he later died.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.