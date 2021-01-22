Beloved Edgewood ISD teacher dies after battle with COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Edgewood ISD teacher Cynthia Ritz, who died from complications related to COVID-19, remembers her love for education, family and friends.

“We talked about our jobs, and she was telling me about her teaching, and she just lit up,” said Gilbert Lopez, Ritz’s husband.

Lopez said his wife began feeling sick earlier this month.

“She started coughing and stuff. She thought it was her allergies,” Lopez said.

Lopez said Ritz tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 7. She was taken to a local hospital on Jan. 12.

“She went to the hospital for a little bit, and they released her. And then the following day, she says, ‘I need to go back, I can’t breathe,’” Lopez said.

Lopez took his wife back to the hospital to get help.

“That’s the last time I saw her,” Lopez said.

Ritz died on Jan. 18 from COVID-19 complications.

Last year, Ritz was named teacher of the year at Wrenn Middle School. She had worked at Edgewood ISD for 18 years.

“We got two boys, and she was always like pushing them for their education, everything education,” Lopez said.

Lopez said his wife was devoted to her family and friends.

“No matter what was going on in her life, she always made sure that we were safe, that we were taken care of,” Lopez said.

He said he remembers how his wife could light up a room.

“We would go places, and I swear by the time we left, she already made friends with the people. She was that type of person,” Lopez said.

He says he’s thankful for the community support.

“We really appreciate all the pictures that they posted that we don’t have. It’s beautiful. She would’ve really loved it,” Lopez said.

Lopez reminds everyone not to let their guard down during the pandemic.

“Practice being safe. Take care of each other,” Lopez said.

Edgewood ISD released the following statement:

“For 18 years, Ms. Cynthia Ritz, was a valued and beloved member of Edgewood ISD and we are deeply saddened to hear of her passing. EISD will have additional counselors available to students and staff during this difficult time. We offer our prayers and condolences to her family. Ms. Cynthia Ritz will be greatly missed!”