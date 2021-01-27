Major San Antonio tourism organizations to merge

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

The San Antonio River Walk Association will become part of Visit San Antonio.

The boards of directors for both organizations have approved the merger. Visit San Antonio is expected to bring in staff, which will help oversee that new arm of its operations.

“The River Walk Association and Visit San Antonio see this opportunity as a positive combination of resources and areas of expertise to elevate the experience and promotion of the River Walk,” said Maria Martinez, chairwoman of the River Walk Association board, and Jeffrey Arndt, board chairman for Visit San Antonio, in a joint statement.

The organization’s leadership said the process of folding the River Walk association into Visit San Antonio will happen over the next several week.

