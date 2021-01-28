Fearful people ‘dropped to the floor’ during shootout outside bar, witness says

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A bar full of patrons had to duck for cover when two people outside a Northwest Side bar began engaging in a shootout early Wednesday, said a man who was inside Roxy’s Sports Bar Café.

Jason Morales said the sound of gunfire seemed to come out of nowhere shortly before 12:30 a.m.

“I just saw them escorting some guy out, and then I just started hearing the gunshots after that. That was it,” Morales said.

The bar was full of patrons when the gunfire rang out in the parking lot. (KSAT 12 News)

According to San Antonio police, the man who was thrown out of the bar in the 3200 block of Wurzbach Road didn’t go peacefully.

Police said a woman handed the man a gun in the parking lot and he began shooting at another man. That then turned into a gun battle, which caught the attention of Bexar County sheriff’s deputies who were conducting a traffic stop nearby.

A preliminary police report said the deputies rushed over and found the man who started the gunfight suffering from two gunshot wounds in his back.

“Everybody was running and stuff. It was pretty crazy ‘cause, like, we didn’t know what was going on, " Morales said, describing the chaotic scene inside the bar. “Some ran to the restroom. Some dropped to the floor.”

Evidence markers show dozens of rounds were fired during the shootout. (KSAT 12 News)

The other man involved in the shooting already had left the area before deputies and officers arrived.

However, the report said police were able to convince him to come back to the scene. He was taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

The man with the gunshot wounds, meanwhile, faces criminal charges.

Police also took the woman who reportedly gave him the gun into custody.

During the shootout, it appears bullets were flying wildly in the area, as several cars in the parking lot were hit by the gunfire.

A bullet pierced the back door of Jason Morales' SUV. He didn't realize it until a KSAT 12 crew pointed it out. (KSAT 12 News)

Morales, who returned to the area hours later out of curiosity, found out his SUV had been hit, too.

He was unaware until a KSAT 12 News crew pointed out the bullet hole in his back door.

“I guess I’m gonna have to call my insurance. I don’t know,” he said, frustrated.

Morales said he got the vehicle only a few weeks ago.