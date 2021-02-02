Get married for free in February in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic has added stress to many relationships, causing some to crumble and others to become stronger than ever.

If you were lucky enough to find love during lockdown, or are just ready to take the next step, Judge Rose Speedlin Gonzalez is offering no-cost weddings in San Antonio during the month of February.

The Bexar County judge is offering couples a chance to schedule a free ceremony at the courthouse during the regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ups are also welcome.

There are a few stipulations though - only two guests are allowed, everyone must wear a mask and stay six feet apart.

The San Antonio Sentinel spoke with Judge Gonzalez who said that she’s happy to offer wedding ceremonies to both LGBTQIA and heterosexual couples. “It’s time that our LGBTQIA brethren have equal access to all things legal: marriage, adoption, [and] justice.”

Call 210-335-2625 to schedule a ceremony.

