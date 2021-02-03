Man who threatened agents with firearm sentenced to federal prison

A UCF-area bar had its alcohol license suspended after patrons and employees tested positive for COVID-19.

A man who pointed a shotgun at federal agents during the execution of a search warrant was sentenced to serve time in federal prison on Tuesday.

Luther Otis Foster IV, 45, was sentenced to a total of 90 months followed by five years of supervised release for pointing a shotgun at federal agents during the execution of a search warrant at his Bandera County residence in 2016.

According to court records, DEA agents executed a search warrant at Foster’s residence in Lakehills on July 21, 2016. Agents announced their presence and entered the residence. Upon entry, Foster leveled a shotgun at the agents and threatened them.

Foster was shot and then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Inside Foster’s residence, agents discovered a large number of growing marijuana plants and discarded marijuana plant stalks.

“Pointing a weapon at or threatening a federal agent is never a wise choice,” said U.S. Attorney Gregg N. Sofer. “It is fortunate that no one lost their life in this incident. Unfortunately, today in Florida, a similar scenario ended in heartbreaking tragedy. We should never forget the dangers our law enforcement officers face every day.”

On Nov. 15, 2018, Foster pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and four counts of assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.