Pair hospitalized after crashing vehicle into tree, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman were hospitalized following a vehicle crash into a tree on the city’s South Side, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. in the 160000 block of Applewhite Road.

According to police, the male driver for an unknown reason lost control of the vehicle and went off the road, crashing into the tree.

The man and woman, both in their 40s, were taken to University Hospital. The man is in critical condition.

SAPD is investigating the crash and said they found no signs of intoxication.

The San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS also answered the call.

No other vehicles were involved.