Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Southeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing a Southeast Side street late Wednesday night, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in the 10400 block of Highway 181 South, not far from Corpus Christi Highway and Interstate 37.

According to police, the woman was struck by the vehicle while trying to cross the street.

The driver of the vehicle did stop to render aid and was found not to be intoxicated, police said. A reason for the crash was not given.

The unidentified woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for her injuries.

No charges are expected to be filed.