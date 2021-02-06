San Antonio businesses selling signature Girl Scout Cookie-themed treats

SAN ANTONIO – Girl Scout Cookie season is officially here, which means you may see some of your favorite local businesses dreaming up a cookie concoction for a limited time.

Annually, the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas partners with local restaurants and venues to offer Girl Scout Cookie-themed treats with a twist.

Below is a full list of local businesses in the San Antonio area offering Girl Scout-themed sweets and more to the public this year.

Aldacos Mexican Cuisine

The restaurant is located at Stone Oak Parkway #4100 and is offering Trefoil Tres Leches Cake.

The cake will be available beginning Feb. 12 through 21, or until sold out.

Burger Boy

Burger Boy announced that the restaurant chain would be serving a Girl Scout Cookie inspired shake at all locations beginning Feb. 12.

The Thin Mint Shake will be available until March 31 or until sold out, the company said in a statement.

The company says the shake is “a savory combination of the Girl Scout’s Thin Mint Cookie mixed into Burger Boy’s specialty shake blend and topped with thin mint bits over whipped cream.”

Folklores Coffee House

The coffee house, located at 5009 S Flores St., is offering a Tagalong Latte with peanut butter, caramel mocha with espresso and chocolate drizzle with graham crackers.

It’s unclear how long it will be available in store.

Krista’s Culinary Creations

The bakery is located at 7824 Mainland Drive and will be serving up several Girl Scout Cookie creations for a limited time. This includes:

Samoas: Caramel Apple Crisp Thin Mints: Mint Chocolate Chip Cupcake with Chocolate Fudge Frosting Lemon-Ups: Lemon-Blueberry Cupcake with Lemon Chiffon Frosting Do-Si-Dos: Peanut Granola and Granola bars Tagalongs: Cheesecake with Tagalong crust S’mores: Chocolate Whoopie Pies with a gooey S’mores filling

Magnolia Pancake Haus

The pancake house has several locations in the San Antonio area, and is offering Samoas waffles, beginning Feb. 14-21.

The “Haus-Made waffles” come with chocolate ganache, salted caramel, toasted coconut topped with Haus-Made whipped cream and a Samoas Cookie.

Tandem

The cafe is located at 310 Riverside and is set to serve the following on Feb. 12 -21, or until sold out:

Thin Mint Latte — $5

Samoa Latte —$5

For more information, click here. To see the complete list of businesses, click here.

