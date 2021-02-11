26 women leaders in San Antonio will share experiences, advice at SABJ’s free Mentoring Monday event

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.
The San Antonio Business Journal is again assembling some of the Alamo City’s high-achieving women leaders as mentors for Bizwomen Mentoring Monday 2021.
These leading San Antonio businesswomen will offer their experience to help other women move up the corporate ladder at a free online event starting at noon on Feb. 22. Click here to register for the event or for more information.
Mentoring Monday is a networking event in which attendees will spend time with mentors in mini-sessions to learn what it takes to be successful in the business community.
The mentors were selected from various industries and include business owners and top executives from San Antonio’s biggest companies and organizations, including H-E-B LP, CPS Energy, Grunt Style, Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper Realtors and more.
Below is a list of mentors who will attend. Read their full bios here.
- Melissa Aguillon | Marketing Maven, President/CEO, Aguillon Creative
- Sarah Bodner | Founder and Managing Director, The Featherstone Group
- Carrie Brown-Schmidt | Chief Financial Officer, Grunt Style
- Christina Galvan Carter | Leadership Development Program Manager, CPS Energy
- Asia Ciaravino | President and CEO, San Antonio Youth
- Dalia Contreras | Interim CEO, City Education Partners
- Elizabeth Crawford | CEO, Sendero Wealth Management & Sendero Family Enterprise
- Kim Ford | President, theKFORDgroup
- Abigail Kampmann | CEO, Principle Auto
- Meghan Garza | President and CEO, CHR Partners/Rise Civic Consulting/BexarAid
- Barbara Greene | CEO, Greene and Associates Inc., A CPI Firm
- Janet Holliday | President and CEO, The CE Group
- Judge Yolanda Huff | Bexar County Court at Law
- Karen Ivy | Director of Career Services, Texas A&M University-San Antonio
- Dona Kotzur | Director of Development, The Arc of San Antonio
- Anne Krause | President and Executive Director, Hemisfair Conservancy
- Cynthia Muñoz | President, Muñoz Public Relations
- Dr. Keely Petty | Founder and CEO, Kick-Start Your Life
- Erika Prosper | Senior Director of Customer Insights, H-E-B LP
- Leesa Harper-Rispoli | Broker and President, Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper Realtors
- Dorinda Rolle | Founder and President, Rolle and Associates LLC
- Ann Salamone | Board Chairwoman, Rochal Industries
- Debbie Serot | Senior Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Communications, Vericast
- Jenevy Sims | CEO and Owner, The Evolve Firm
- Kay Scroggins | Founder, Clinical Trials of Texas Inc.
- Heather Tessmer | Owner, Tessmer Law Firm
- Melodye Tomsu | Business Development Manager, SpawGlass
- Kari Zahar | Senior Information Technology Audit Manager, Stinnett & Associates