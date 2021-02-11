26 women leaders in San Antonio will share experiences, advice at SABJ’s free Mentoring Monday event

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

The San Antonio Business Journal is again assembling some of the Alamo City’s high-achieving women leaders as mentors for Bizwomen Mentoring Monday 2021.

These leading San Antonio businesswomen will offer their experience to help other women move up the corporate ladder at a free online event starting at noon on Feb. 22. Click here to register for the event or for more information.

Mentoring Monday is a networking event in which attendees will spend time with mentors in mini-sessions to learn what it takes to be successful in the business community.

The mentors were selected from various industries and include business owners and top executives from San Antonio’s biggest companies and organizations, including H-E-B LP, CPS Energy, Grunt Style, Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper Realtors and more.

Below is a list of mentors who will attend. Read their full bios here.

Melissa Aguillon | Marketing Maven, President/CEO, Aguillon Creative

Sarah Bodner | Founder and Managing Director, The Featherstone Group

Carrie Brown-Schmidt | Chief Financial Officer, Grunt Style

Christina Galvan Carter | Leadership Development Program Manager, CPS Energy

Asia Ciaravino | President and CEO, San Antonio Youth

Dalia Contreras | Interim CEO, City Education Partners

Elizabeth Crawford | CEO, Sendero Wealth Management & Sendero Family Enterprise

Kim Ford | President, theKFORDgroup

Abigail Kampmann | CEO, Principle Auto

Meghan Garza | President and CEO, CHR Partners/Rise Civic Consulting/BexarAid

Barbara Greene | CEO, Greene and Associates Inc., A CPI Firm

Janet Holliday | President and CEO, The CE Group

Judge Yolanda Huff | Bexar County Court at Law

Karen Ivy | Director of Career Services, Texas A&M University-San Antonio

Dona Kotzur | Director of Development, The Arc of San Antonio

Anne Krause | President and Executive Director, Hemisfair Conservancy

Cynthia Muñoz | President, Muñoz Public Relations

Dr. Keely Petty | Founder and CEO, Kick-Start Your Life

Erika Prosper | Senior Director of Customer Insights, H-E-B LP

Leesa Harper-Rispoli | Broker and President, Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper Realtors

Dorinda Rolle | Founder and President, Rolle and Associates LLC

Ann Salamone | Board Chairwoman, Rochal Industries

Debbie Serot | Senior Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Communications, Vericast

Jenevy Sims | CEO and Owner, The Evolve Firm

Kay Scroggins | Founder, Clinical Trials of Texas Inc.

Heather Tessmer | Owner, Tessmer Law Firm

Melodye Tomsu | Business Development Manager, SpawGlass

Kari Zahar | Senior Information Technology Audit Manager, Stinnett & Associates

