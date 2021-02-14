Monday’s San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo events postponed due to weather conditions

SAN ANTONIO – Monday’s PRCA Rodeo and all livestock events at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo through Wednesday have been postponed due to inclement weather.

Monday’s rodeo was scheduled at 7 p.m. with Randall King as the post-rodeo concert. That event has been postponed.

In addition, all Livestock events have been postponed from Monday, February 15 through Wednesday, February 17.

“The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is closely monitoring weather conditions and will make any adjustments for the safety of our rodeo athletes, livestock exhibitors and volunteers,” rodeo officials said in a press release.

Officials said any additional information would be made available at sarodeo.com.

