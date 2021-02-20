President Biden partially approves Gov. Abbott’s request for major disaster declaration

SAN ANTONIO – Governor Greg Abbott announced Saturday that President Joe Biden has partially approved the state’s request for a major disaster declaration.

On Thursday, the Governor requested the Major Disaster Declaration for “individual assistance, public assistance, and hazard mitigation for individuals” for all of the state’s 254 counties affected by the devastating winter storm.

The Biden administration approved part of the request for individual assistance in 77 counties and for public assistance in all 254 counties.

Gov. Abbott said he and other state leaders will continue to work to get Texans the assistance they need following the storm.

“I thank President Biden for his assistance as we respond to impacts of winter weather across our state,” Abbott said in a statement. “While this partial approval is an important first step, Texas will continue to work with our federal partners to ensure all eligible Texans have access to the relief they need. The funds provided under the Major Disaster Declaration may provide crucial assistance to Texans as they begin to repair their homes and address property damage.”

The following counties were approved for Individual Assistance:

Angelina, Aransas, Bastrop, Bee, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Brazoria, Brazos, Brown, Burleson, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Collin, Comal, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, DeWitt, Ellis, Falls, Fort Bend, Galveston, Gillespie, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Hays, Henderson, Hidalgo, Hood, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Kaufman, Kendall, Lavaca, Liberty, Madison, Matagorda, Maverick, McLennan, Montague, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Nueces, Orange, Palo Pinto, Panola, Parker, Polk, Rockwall, Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Scurry, Shelby, Smith, Stephens, Tarrant, Travis, Tyler, Upshur, Van Zandt, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Wharton, Wichita, Williamson, Wilson, and Wise Counties.

Individuals and business owners in counties included in the President’s declaration who sustained losses can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585.

