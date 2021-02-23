More than 90% of SAWS customers off boil water notice

SAN ANTONIO – Additional areas of San Antonio can now use their tap water without boiling, San Antonio Water System announced Monday.

After completing the required water quality sampling, and in consultation with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, SAWS scientists determined that additional areas of San Antonio will be released from the boil water notice immediately.

SAWS is continuing to test water samples from other pressure zones to release additional areas soon.

A map of the areas released from the boil water notice is attached to this release and shown with a green color.

You can use the interactive version to check whether your specific address no longer requires boiling water. The boil water notice remains in effect for all other areas of the city not shown in green on the map.

While the notice has been lifted in these areas, we still recommend that customers flush household pipes, ice makers and water fountains prior to using for drinking or cooking.

Ad

SAWS will continue to staff bulk water distribution sites until noon Monday at all five locations, after which the faucets will remain available for self-service.

SAWS is also asking all customers to turn off their irrigation systems as the water pressure is normalized throughout the city.

Related Stories: