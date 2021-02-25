These businesses are donating to winter storm relief efforts in San Antonio, across Texas

SAN ANTONIO – The Insurance Council of Texas is predicting that the winter storm that walloped Texas this month could be the costliest winter storm in state history.

Many people in San Antonio and across Texas are dealing with problems caused by the snow, ice and frigid temperatures.

Some businesses are stepping up to help those in need. Here’s a list of how some of the companies are helping.

Bank of America

Bank of America announced that it is committing $1.1 million statewide, including $250,000 from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation to the American Red Cross and to the Feeding Texas network. The remaining $900,000 will be distributed to local nonprofits across Texas as they work closely with communities in need to provide shelter, water, food and essential items. In San Antonio, $100,000 is going to support Haven for Hope and the San Antonio Food Bank. Bank of America provided 5,600 cases of water, 3,600 meals, 900 hygiene kits, 200 blankets, 400 flashlights and various other items to teammates across Texas during the storms, as well as providing temporary shelter and places to warm up.

H-E-B

H-E-B announced a donation of $1 million to support 18 Texas food banks. According to a news release on Wednesday, H-E-B has already delivered 23 truckloads of food as well as nearly $100,000 in Meal Simple meals to food banks. The grocer is also launching a donation campaign online and in all its stores across the state. Customers can contribute by making monetary donations at the register for $1, $3, or $5.

Morgan’s Wonderland and Morgan’s Wonderland Inclusion Foundation

The Morgan’s Wonderland Inclusion Foundation (MWIF) spearheaded Let’s Help SA, an emergency fund with proceeds going to SAMMinistries, the San Antonio Food Bank and Haven for Hope. The Let’s Help SA emergency fund will be open for donations through 11:59 pm Sunday, February 28. Donors are encouraged to donate online here, or can mail a check payable to Morgan’s Wonderland Inclusion Foundation (MWIF), 5223 David Edwards Drive, San Antonio, TX 78233 with the memo line noting “Let’s Help SA”. The first $500,000 in donations will be matched by The Gordon Hartman Family Foundation, The Harvey E. Najim Family Foundation and the Kronkosky Charitable Foundation

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs made a $250,000 donation to the SAWS Community Pipe Repair Fund.

Target

Target is donating $750,000 to support numerous national and local partners. Some of the recipients include American Red Cross, Feeding Texas, Coalition for the Homeless, Team Rubicon, Convoy of Hope and The Footprint Project. Target is also directly supporting hundreds of team members impacted by the storm through donations to its Team Member Giving Fund, an employee assistance fund established to help team members facing financial hardship immediately after events like natural disasters. You can find more information on Target’s disaster preparedness response here.

Toyota

Toyota has donated $1 million to help Texas recover from the winter storm damage, including $300,000 in San Antonio. The Let’s Help SA initiative received a $200,000 contribution and the SAWS Community Pipe Repair Fund received a $100,000 donation.

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo made a $25,000 donation to the SAWS Community Pipe Repair Fund.

