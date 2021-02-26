Police, Texas Rangers investigating possible shooting in Poteet

POTEET, Texas – Poteet police and the Texas Rangers are investigating a possible shooting near an old taxidermy building.

Officers were dispatched around 5:30 p.m., Thursday, to a scene near Highway 16 and Amphion West Road.

A KSAT crew at the scene said they saw a body being rolled away in front of VR Outfitters, a meat processing and taxidermy business.

Police have not confirmed the possible shooting. KSAT is working to gather more information about the case and will update this story on air and online when new details are available.