Coronavirus update San Antonio, Feb. 27: Officials report 482 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

7-day rolling average statistics will be reported next week

Cody King
, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 195,719 total COVID-19 cases and 2,520 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 482 new cases as of Saturday. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day rolling average will be reported during Tuesday’s briefing since there wasn’t enough data this week due to lack of testing because of last week’s winter storm.

City officials also reported that 455 patients are hospitalized, 186 are in the intensive care unit and 109 are on ventilators.

There are 11% of staffed beds available and 64% of ventilators available.

