Couple displaced after home catches fire on Southwest Side, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO – A couple is displaced from their home after they found their living room on fire early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened at a residence in the 100 block of Carousel Drive.

Fire officials said the couple woke up to the sound of a blaring fire alarm.

“The people were asleep and the lady woke up to the smoke alarm going off,” District 2 Battalion Chief Russel Johnson told KSAT. “So, she got up and she said to her living room was on fire. “It probably was electric since it started in the living room and there were no heaters on. It was probably an electric cord or something, but we don’t know at this time. It’s still being investigated.”

The couple made it out of the home safely, along with their two dogs. However, other pets, including some cats, have still not been found, Johnson said.

“There are two missing,” Johnson told KSAT. “The guys are looking for them now. They think they’re in the backyard somewhere. We haven’t found any cats. But we have found a goldfish. So, the goldfish is okay.”

Ad

More than 20 firefighters responded to the call.

“We had a difficult time getting around to the to the backside of the house because it had fences and had a bunch of stuff in the carport,” Johnson told KSAT. “The wind was the main problem. It was blowing so hard and it even burnt one of our fire hoses coming out of the window.”

Johnson said the fire serves as a reminder for homeowners to regularly check their smoke alarms or call 311 to get one installed.

Fire officials said the home was deemed a total loss and that the family is relying on neighbors and the Red Cross for help.

Related: WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battle massive fire in Atascosa County