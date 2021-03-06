WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battle massive fire in Atascosa County

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – Firefighters are currently battling a massive fire in Atascosa County.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon on Verdi Road, off of I-37 South and FM 3006.

Residents on Cecilia Lane and and Jean Road were evacuated from their homes for safety.

Atascosa County, Bexar County, Poteet, Jourdanton, Pleasanton and Leming firefighters are assisting in the response. No word yet on injuries or what caused the fire.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Full Screen 1 / 4 Firefighters are currently battling a massive fire in Atascosa County.

RELATED: Apartment building on North Side collapses following large fire