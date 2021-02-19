San Antonio fire crews battling large apartment fire on North Side

San Antonio firefighters are working to extinguish a large apartment fire on the North Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are working to extinguish a large apartment fire on the North Side.

The fire started Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of TPC Parkway.

The flames began on the second floor and firefighters are working to extinguish them, but that isn’t without a few challenges due to the wintry weather conditions.

Fire officials said they’re bringing water to the scene and trying to fight the flames, because the hydrant at the complex isn’t dispensing water.

Six water trucks have already emptied, and more help is expected. Currently, the San Antonio Fire Department and the Bexar-Bulverde Volunteer Fire Department is at the scene.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.