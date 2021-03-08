Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 7: Health officials report 15 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

TOPSHOT - Restaurants are empty on the river walk on April 1, 2020 in downtown San Antonio, Texas, during a stay at home order amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. - The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late on April 1, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 198,568 total COVID-19 cases and 2,847 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 15 new cases as of Sunday. Two new deaths were reported today.

The total case count includes 632 backlogged electronic lab reports and the death toll includes 160 deaths reported from November 9, 2020- February 20, 2021.

Health officials also reported that 291 patients are hospitalized, 123 are in the intensive care unit and 68 are on ventilators.

There are 12% of staffed beds available and 68% of ventilators available.

Metro Health officials also announced that 10,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments will open up on Monday evening.

Health officials made the announcement Sunday, and said 10,000 first dose Pfizer vaccine appointments will become available starting at 6 p.m., Monday, on the Metro Health COVID-19 vaccine registration website.

