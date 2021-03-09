San Antonio brothers launch app to help customers review COVID-19 safety protocols at area businesses

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio brothers Jason and Elijah Whang created a free app that will help customers rate businesses on their COVID-19 safety protocols.

Jason, 21, a student at Brown University and Elijah, an 11th grader at BASIS San Antonio Shavano Campus, launched the Co-Crit app in January and say they have had about 350 downloads since then.

“If we knew the business was really safe, it would make us feel a lot more comfortable going to each business,” Elijah said.

The brothers compare the app to something like Yelp, where customers can review their experience.

“You can review any business in the world, whether it be a restaurant, any store, and you can say how you feel about visiting that business,” Jason said.

The brothers feel the app will become even more useful when Texas opens up completely on Wednesday.

Any funds made through advertisements on the app will go towards Feeding America, the brothers said.

Ad

On the other side of the mask debate in the state, Unmasked San Antonio, an Instagram page created for people who want to find businesses not enforcing a mask policy, has more than 460 followers since its creation five days ago.

The creator, a business owner who wished to not be identified, said the goal of the page was to support individuals and businesses who want the freedom to choose.

“There’s no disrespect to those who want to wear a mask,” the owner told KSAT.

Also on KSAT:

Texas mask mandate is ending, but businesses in San Antonio can still require them

‘Vaccine angels’ spend hours online, on phones registering seniors for vaccine

Ad

‘We can’t control ignorance’: Abbott’s mask mandate reversal puts businesses in charge of their own safety, activist says