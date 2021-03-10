SAPD: Man walking on West Side street hit by vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s walking in the street was hit by a car on the city’s West Side late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Culebra Road and Callaghan Road, not far from Loop 410.

According to police, the man was simply walking in the street when he was struck by the small sedan.

Police said the driver of the car, a 20-year-old woman, did pull over to stop and help and will not be facing any charges.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital with head trauma. His name has not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

Police did not say if the man was in a crosswalk.