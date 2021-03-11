San Marcos man discharged from hospital after 132-day stay, numerous COVID-related complications

SAN MARCOS – A man has been discharged from an area hospital after 132 days of battling COVID-19 and its after-effects on his body.

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa officials say their patient, Alex Rivas, was fully discharged after his lengthy stay on Wednesday.

According to hospital officials, Rivas walked into the emergency room on Oct. 30, 2020, complaining that he had severe shortness of breath. He was diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and placed on a ventilator three days later.

Over several weeks, the 55-year-old developed complications related to COVID-19 and was eventually transported to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa New Braunfels after developing a heart complication.

Rivas was eventually transferred back to the San Marcos hospital on Jan. 27.

Now discharged, Rivas ends an over four-month hospital stay, no longer needs oxygen and can walk with the help of a walker.

Officials say he received physical, occupational and speech therapy twice a day during his recovery. His hospital care staff called him a “walking miracle.”

