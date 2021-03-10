San Antonio continues mask enforcement in city-owned buildings, River Walk

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio will continue to enforce face masks in city-owned buildings and the River Walk, as well as by city contractors, until further notice.

“Our highest priority is to ensure that the health and well-being of our employees and visitors is not affected,” City Manager Erik Walsh stated in a news release. “To ensure that face mask guidelines are followed we will have signage in all City facilities and our mask policy will be strictly enforced.”

RELATED: Texas’ statewide mask mandate expires March 10. Here’s what to know.

The Parks and Recreation Department will continue to post signage in all parks and outdoor facilities to encourage mask-wearing if social distancing is not possible, the city said.

Officials say masks will be required on the city-owned River Walk if people cannot maintain social distance.

Ad

The city will develop a plan for scaled reopening of facilities over the next several weeks.

The next in-person city council “A Session” meeting will be on April 8, and the “B session” meetings will continue to be held online until further notice.