Woman caught ‘red-handed’ after painting graffiti on Dripping Springs City Hall, officials say

A woman is in custody after she was caught “red-handed” after using red paint to vandalize the Dripping Springs City Hall building, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on March 10 in the early morning hours.

Deputies were called to the scene for a report of graffiti and criminal mischief. After making the location, officials found the building had been spray-painted and a window was broken. The suspect had left the area.

Surveillance video was later sent out on social media by the sheriff’s office, in hopes the public could help identify the suspect.

Further investigation tied Bonnie Gibson, 25, to the crime, according to deputies.

When investigators made contact with Gibson, she was found with red paint on her hands and on the outside and inside of her vehicle, which matched the graffiti found on the city hall building, officials said.

She was arrested for criminal mischief, which is a state jail felony, and was taken to the Hays County Jail.

Gibson’s bond has not been set, according to deputies.

Anyone with more information on this incident is urged to contact the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896, and to refer to case number HCSO 2021-14486.

