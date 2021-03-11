Cop-in-training faces child pornography charges after being arrested at San Antonio law enforcement academy

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – An Atascosa County man training in San Antonio to become a police officer faces multiple felony child pornography charges after being taken into custody late last week, Sheriff David Soward confirmed Thursday.

Armando Vidales Jr., 23, faces two counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography, both of which are 2nd-degree felonies, Soward said.

The charges stem from a warrant executed March 5 at a home in Poteet by the Texas Attorney General’s Office Criminals Investigation Division.

Vidales was later taken into custody at a San Antonio law enforcement academy.

Soward said Thursday he was not sure which academy Vidales was doing his training.

Vidales was booked into the Atascosa County jail and his bonds were set at $160,000 total.

He was released on bond Wednesday, said Soward, who was still working to provide the conditions of Vidales’ release.

A spokeswoman for the Texas Attorney General’s Office did not respond to a request for comment Thursday about the case.