Bexar County Sheriff terminates deputy arrested on domestic violence charges

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar has issued termination paperwork for a deputy arrested on assault charges, officials said.

Deputies were dispatched to Eriq Solora’s home for a reported assault on Thursday afternoon.

Solora was arrested and later charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member.

Salazar initiated termination proceedings after Solora’s arrest. The Public Integrity Unit and Internal Affairs will conduct concurrent, separate investigations in this case.

The sheriff issued the following statement regarding the case:

“Domestic violence is inexcusable by anyone, especially by someone sworn to uphold the law. I have made my stance on employee misconduct quite clear, so my move to terminate this person should come as no surprise to anyone. If you can’t abide by the law, you have no place in this agency.”

Solora’s bond is set at $3,500. He has been employed by BCSO since March 2017 and was assigned to the detention bureau.