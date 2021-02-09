Deputy arrested after inmate reports assault incident, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and Public Integrity Unit investigators arrested an off-duty deputy in connection with a case involving the assault of an inmate, officials said.

The Public Integrity Unit was granted a warrant for Collins’ arrest on a charge of assault-bodily injury. Victor Damian Collins, 26, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate made an outcry that Collins had assaulted him on Sunday, and the Criminal Investigation Division began investigating the incident before Collins was arrested.

Salazar issued Collins a notice of proposed dismissal, BCSO said.

A second deputy, who was not identified, was immediately terminated in connection with the case, officials said.

The sheriff’s office hired Collins in October 2018.